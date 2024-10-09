‘The best is yet to come’: religious fraternity mourns Ray McCauley
Tributes pour in for Rhema Bible Church founder, 75, who died on Tuesday night
09 October 2024 - 22:05
Rhema Bible Church founder pastor Ray McCauley spent his last week before his “sudden and unexpected” death celebrating his 75th birthday with friends and family before enjoying a reunion with longtime friends...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.