Drip Footwear enters liquidation, leaving staff high and dry
Court orders winding up of company over R20m debt while Reserve Bank withholds R3.6m over foreign exchange violations
10 October 2024 - 07:42
Local sneaker brand Drip Footwear has been placed in liquidation, resulting in the dismissal of its workforce and the closure of 14 stores nationwide...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.