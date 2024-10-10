Drip forever or Legacy Trust? Details of Lekau Sehoana's new business ventures emerge as Drip is liquidated
Company allegedly faced liquidation as far back as September, but founder Lekau Sehoana 'shared' plans for new set of companies under The Legacy Trust brand
10 October 2024 - 22:27
The recent news of Drip Footwear's sudden liquidation has sent shock waves through the industry, raising serious questions about the circumstances leading to the popular brand's demise...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.