Drip forever or Legacy Trust? Details of Lekau Sehoana's new business ventures emerge as Drip is liquidated

Company allegedly faced liquidation as far back as September, but founder Lekau Sehoana 'shared' plans for new set of companies under The Legacy Trust brand

The recent news of Drip Footwear's sudden liquidation has sent shock waves through the industry, raising serious questions about the circumstances leading to the popular brand's demise...