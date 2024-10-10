News

Pupils burn the midnight oil at school to ace matric exams

Some high school teachers are helping matric pupils with classes through the night to help them prepare for finals which start on October 21

10 October 2024 - 21:26 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede

Matric learners from some previously disadvantaged schools in KwaZulu-Natal are holding overnight cram sessions to help prepare for their finals in 10 days...

