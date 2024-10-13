Plans to rename Sandton Drive after ex-Palestinian militant divides Joburg

Situated at 1 Sandton Drive in Sandhurst, the US Johannesburg Consulate may soon find itself bearing Leila Khaled's name on its address if the metro has its way

Thousands of City of Joburg residents are objecting to the council's plans to rename Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive as the public participation processes draw to a close...