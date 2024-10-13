Plans to rename Sandton Drive after ex-Palestinian militant divides Joburg
Situated at 1 Sandton Drive in Sandhurst, the US Johannesburg Consulate may soon find itself bearing Leila Khaled's name on its address if the metro has its way
13 October 2024 - 20:36
Thousands of City of Joburg residents are objecting to the council's plans to rename Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive as the public participation processes draw to a close...
