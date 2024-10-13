News

'Tito Mboweni followed me!' and more reasons why ordinary South Africans are mourning

Mboweni's passing sparks sadness and tributes as people remember the Twitter Chef for his ordinary touch

13 October 2024 - 20:34 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Touching tributes and mournful messages flowed freely on Sunday as the country woke to news that former South African Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni had died. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has died South Africa
  2. Tributes continue to pour in for Tito Mboweni — the ‘Duke of the Duchy of ... South Africa
  3. SAM MKOKELI |Gordhan was a complex man: he could be charming - and brutal Opinion
  4. Tito Mboweni: ‘Some celebrate what they call the demise of the EFF, they should ... Politics
  5. The ins and outs of the Reserve Bank Business Times

Most read

  1. Drip forever or Legacy Trust? Details of Lekau Sehoana's new business ventures ... News
  2. Drip Footwear enters liquidation, leaving staff high and dry News
  3. ‘Seaworthy’ homes now spreading across the Platteland News
  4. ‘When I was hit, I couldn’t run so I played dead’ — mass shooting survivor News
  5. Pupils burn the midnight oil at school to ace matric exams News

Latest Videos

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix
A hip-hop legacy | Brasse Vannie Kaap | Showmax Originals