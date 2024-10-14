News

Barbie image permitted on sweet chocolate milk drinks for kids

Concerned consumer loses bid to have Barbie images banned from product packaging targeted at young children

14 October 2024 - 21:38
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

An appeal against an Advertising Regulatory Board decision relating to Fair Cape Dairies’ full cream, sweetened chocolate milk depicting Barbie on the label has been dismissed. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Secret toenail oil doesn’t cure fungus, says advertising regulator News
  2. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Advertisers, you're missing the obvious mark Lifestyle
  3. Don’t accept this ‘Ban Israel’ billboard, says advertising regulator News
  4. Woolworths has proved its milk is rBST-hormone free, says advertising regulator News
  5. Polish billionaire plans to sue Meta over fake advertisements World

Most read

  1. North West’s Mr Fix-It under fire for not disclosing pending criminal ... News
  2. 'Tito Mboweni followed me!' and more reasons why ordinary South Africans are ... News
  3. Plans to rename Sandton Drive after ex-Palestinian militant divide Joburg News
  4. Sars makes link between ANC donor and Russian oligarch News
  5. Drip forever or Legacy Trust? Details of Lekau Sehoana's new business ventures ... News

Latest Videos

ANC President Ramaphosa addresses the commemoration of 100 days GNU
Fana has only one week | One Weeks | Showmax Original