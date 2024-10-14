News

Efficacy of 6-monthly HIV prevention jab confirmed in second major study

These numbers, hot on the heels of findings from PURPOSE 1, are dramatically better than those for HIV prevention pills

14 October 2024 - 21:39 By Elri Voigt

The second of two pivotal studies of a six-monthly HIV prevention injection containing the antiretroviral drug lenacapavir has confirmed that the jab works remarkably well...

