News

JSC grills Western Cape division's leaders about state of their court

Acting judge president Patricia Goliath says the court is 'not in disarray'

14 October 2024 - 18:43 By FRANNY RABKIN

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the Western Cape High Court have laid bare the “notoriously troubled” state of the division, with candidates facing pointed questions about how they would address the “serious fractures” in that court...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. North West’s Mr Fix-It under fire for not disclosing pending criminal ... News
  2. 'Tito Mboweni followed me!' and more reasons why ordinary South Africans are ... News
  3. Plans to rename Sandton Drive after ex-Palestinian militant divide Joburg News
  4. Sars makes link between ANC donor and Russian oligarch News
  5. Drip forever or Legacy Trust? Details of Lekau Sehoana's new business ventures ... News

Latest Videos

ANC President Ramaphosa addresses the commemoration of 100 days GNU
Fana has only one week | One Weeks | Showmax Original