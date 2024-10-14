News

Sars makes link between ANC donor and Russian oligarch

Tax agency says United Manganese of Kalahari went out of its way to mask transactions

14 October 2024 - 11:30
Kabelo Khumalo Companies & Markets Editor

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has told the Constitutional Court ANC donor United Manganese of Kalahari (UMK) engaged in opaque transactions to hide the ultimate beneficiary of its proceeds, an entity owned and controlled by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg...

