Court orders removal of illegal balustrade impeding public

Where’s the high water mark? Hermanus awaits surveyor decision in fight for clifftop path

A balustrade, erected by upmarket seaside apartment complex Bayview, will be removed, but it's unclear where, or how, the public will be able to move along the stretch of rugged coastline known as Poole’s Bay

A contested steel balustrade obstructing public access to part of the Hermanus coastline is coming down after years of dispute...