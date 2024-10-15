As best candidate for principal was left out, process must start afresh: ELRC
Dr Ntlantla Sebele’s PhD in education management and experience at Post Level 5 - while other candidates have Post Level 3 - make him the most suitable applicant, he argues
15 October 2024 - 21:11
The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has ordered that the Gauteng education department repeat the process of appointing a principal for Northview High School because the best candidate for the job was not shortlisted. ..
