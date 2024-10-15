News

Environment minister lists ‘Big 6’ priorities, four global roles in first 100 days

Dion George plans to ‘turbocharge’ environmental governance, with the theme of money running through each of his department’s strategies

15 October 2024 - 21:10
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

KISS, FILLER and RESET...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Where’s the high water mark? Hermanus awaits surveyor decision in fight for ... News
  2. Taking a life for R175 earns criminal 25 years in prison News
  3. Efficacy of 6-monthly HIV prevention jab confirmed in second major study News
  4. What you can expect to pay for public and private schools if you’re a parent to ... News
  5. 'Tito Mboweni followed me!' and more reasons why ordinary South Africans are ... News

Latest Videos

The story of Kaizer Motaung's "Chincha Guluva" nickname | Pulse of a Nation
Kaizer Chiefs History 1970s | Soweto Derby - Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates