News

Family stabbing unites Bergville community in grief and anger

Mlamuli Mondli Khoza, 33, made a brief appearance at the Bergville magistrate's court on Tuesday

15 October 2024 - 21:10 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

A KwaZulu-Natal man who rallied a team and assisted police in their search for a man who stabbed five people and wounded two others in Bergville on Saturday, has described the exhaustive search for the suspect...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Where’s the high water mark? Hermanus awaits surveyor decision in fight for ... News
  2. Taking a life for R175 earns criminal 25 years in prison News
  3. Efficacy of 6-monthly HIV prevention jab confirmed in second major study News
  4. What you can expect to pay for public and private schools if you’re a parent to ... News
  5. 'Tito Mboweni followed me!' and more reasons why ordinary South Africans are ... News

Latest Videos

The story of Kaizer Motaung's "Chincha Guluva" nickname | Pulse of a Nation
Kaizer Chiefs History 1970s | Soweto Derby - Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates