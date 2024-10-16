Bogus lawyer handed suspended sentence for defrauding News Cafe owner, arrested again for fraud

The bogus lawyer was last year sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, suspended for three years, for defrauding another businessman

Zuko Madikane, the convicted fraudster and bogus lawyer who defrauded businessman Kagiso Galesitoe of R88,000 in 2019, was arrested last week for allegedly defrauding another businessman of R95,000. ..