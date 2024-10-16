End of an era as the Radium goes under the hammer

Cabeleira family to enter negotiations with the highest bidder interested in their legacy pub and music venue in Joburg's Orange Grove

On Wednesday afternoon the buzz at the Broll property auction at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg came to a quiet hush as the hammer came down on one of the city’s oldest and most beloved watering holes — the Radium Beer Hall in Orange Grove. ..