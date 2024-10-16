News

End of an era as the Radium goes under the hammer

Cabeleira family to enter negotiations with the highest bidder interested in their legacy pub and music venue in Joburg's Orange Grove

16 October 2024 - 21:01 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

On Wednesday afternoon the buzz at the Broll property auction at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg came to a quiet hush as the hammer came down on one of the city’s oldest and most beloved watering holes — the Radium Beer Hall in Orange Grove. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Radium fans cry into their beer as auction looms Lifestyle
  2. OBITUARY | Manny Cabeleira was as legendary as his ‘f***-all value’ beer hall News
  3. My Place: Heard the one about the Radium? South Africa
  4. Afater 10: Nests for night owls South Africa
  5. Bar Fly: There's a tavern in the town South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Psychological damage’: Drip’s ‘sudden’ liquidation leaves sour taste in mouths ... News
  2. Where’s the high water mark? Hermanus awaits surveyor decision in fight for ... News
  3. Candidates for Cape court quizzed on law knowledge News
  4. Family stabbing unites Bergville community in grief and anger News
  5. Parliament suspends ‘bizarre’ employee medical tests Politics

Latest Videos

How this Soweto project rolls out its own NHI
Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 16 October 2024