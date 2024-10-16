End of an era as the Radium goes under the hammer
Cabeleira family to enter negotiations with the highest bidder interested in their legacy pub and music venue in Joburg's Orange Grove
16 October 2024 - 21:01
On Wednesday afternoon the buzz at the Broll property auction at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg came to a quiet hush as the hammer came down on one of the city’s oldest and most beloved watering holes — the Radium Beer Hall in Orange Grove. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.