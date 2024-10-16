Malusi Booi to join 'gang boss' in dock as Cape Town's R1bn tender fraud case grows

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case would be transferred to the high court

Alleged 28s gang leader Ralph Stanfield is being joined in the dock by former Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi as the state consolidates separate prosecutions into one trial — the city's R1bn fraud tender case. ..