Malusi Booi to join 'gang boss' in dock as Cape Town's R1bn tender fraud case grows
NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case would be transferred to the high court
16 October 2024 - 19:11
Alleged 28s gang leader Ralph Stanfield is being joined in the dock by former Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi as the state consolidates separate prosecutions into one trial — the city's R1bn fraud tender case. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.