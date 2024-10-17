CSI in the field to help wildlife poaching crisis
Field game rangers and conservation managers will now have forensic kits to help process wildlife crime scenes in an effort to curb poaching
17 October 2024 - 21:19
As the poaching crisis in KwaZulu-Natal shows no signs of slowing down, field rangers, conservation managers and law enforcement personnel are now armed with essential forensic training and kits to fight wildlife crime...
