‘Makate is not entitled to annuity for life’: Vodacom submits appeal arguments on Please Call Me payout
The Constitutional Court will, on November 21, hear arguments by Vodacom as they appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling which ordered a maximum R63bn payout to Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate
17 October 2024 - 15:12
Vodacom says Please Call Me’s Nkosana Makate was not entitled to an “annuity for life” compensation for being the brains behind the free service and that the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling on how much Makate should pocket was “fundamentally flawed”...
