Pastor in the dock over missing R4m used to pay tithes and church donations
Eight people, including the pastor’s wife and their daughter, have been charged with the crime
17 October 2024 - 21:18
A Phoenix pastor is now standing trial alongside his wife, charged with stealing more than R4m from the company where she worked for 27 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.