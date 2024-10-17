News

Vicious-rape survivor Alison Botha in neuro high care after operation

Botha was struck down by a brain aneurysm in her home in September

17 October 2024 - 21:17
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

Rape survivor Alison Botha is in neuro high care after undergoing a successful brain operation on Thursday afternoon to insert a permanent stent in her head...

