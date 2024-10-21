News

'We don't get any help,' local spaza shop owners complain about government's lack of support

MEC for finance and economic development Lebogang Maile wants Gauteng to introduce a provincewide bylaw to boost the township economy

21 October 2024 - 21:26

Residents of the Vanderbijlpark area who have recently been affected by violence and looting of foreign-owned spaza shops, have accused the government of neglecting local business people...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘I’m scared these men can come back and shoot us all’: teen survivor of Eastern ... News
  2. Millions seized from former Steinhoff executive Stephanus Grobler News
  3. 'Informal food sector should be supported to become more compliant and ... News
  4. Pastor in the dock over missing R4m used to pay tithes and church donations News
  5. Class of 2024: you are well prepared, it’s your time to shine News

Latest Videos

NOSTALGIA! | Perspolis vs Esteghlal 4-2 | Iran's Persian Gulf Pro League 2016 | ...
WHAT IS A BROWN DWARF - A PLANET OR A STAR?