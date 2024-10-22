Bank cards linked to 2021 looting found in cop's room
Cop who used stolen bank card to buy R1,000 worth of liquor willing to pay back the money
22 October 2024 - 19:23
Const Joshua Minenhle Makhaye, 27, charged with the theft of bank cards from a hijacked vehicle that ran over and killed an 11-year-old, had more than 270 cards in his possession, including some which were looted during the 2021 riots. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.