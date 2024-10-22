Gender-based violence 'rampant in the digital world': tech expert

1,500 researchers and activists unite against gender-based violence in Cape Town

Much violence against women, girls and other vulnerable groups is “taking place not only in homes, workplaces and public spaces, but also in digital spaces”, said Jac sm Kee, co-founder of the feminist tech Numun Fund, at the opening plenary of the Sexual Violence Research Initiative forum '24 on Tuesday (https://www.svriforum2024.org/programme-information/)...