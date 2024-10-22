Lecturer loses to DUT over qualification row
The senior lecturer registered to study for a master’s degree in 2011 but deregistered the same year and reimbursed DUT the money it had paid
22 October 2024 - 21:39
The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has been vindicated in its decision to retrench a senior lecturer because she refused to do a master's degree which the institution insists is a minimum educational requirement for all of its academic staff...
