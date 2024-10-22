‘We will beat you up here at Bela Bela high school, we don’t play around’

Teachers left traumatised and afraid to return to troubled school as deputy pleads for help from Limpopo education

Unruly pupils assaulting teachers and making them fearful of returning to school, multiple incidents, including a rape case levelled against a teacher, and crippling staff shortages making it hard to teach and maintain order during school hours are just some of the details coming out of a troubled Bela Bela high school...