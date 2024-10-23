Alison Botha's operation was a success, but future still uncertain
Her short-term memory is affected and she still has no concept of time and place, says Dr Eilerd, the man who found her next to the road after the 1994 attack
23 October 2024 - 21:39
The operation Alison Botha underwent last Thursday was a success, but it is too soon to say what the long-term possibilities of a full recovery will be...
