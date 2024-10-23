News

Battle for control of Comrades Marathon Association hits stumbling block

Claims of racism, defamation and nepotism continue to dog the country's most prestigious ultra-marathon

23 October 2024 - 21:36 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The legal battle for control of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) is on hold for now — this means a meeting at the end of November to elect a record seven new board members will be determined by all existing members, including those who live outside KwaZulu-Natal...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lecturer loses to DUT over qualification row News
  2. Vodacom can afford to pay Please Call Me inventor close to R10bn, Makate's ... News
  3. ‘It’ll take another high-profile death or Ramaphosa’s visit for Nkowankowa to ... News
  4. ‘We will beat you up here at Bela Bela high school, we don’t play around’ News
  5. Bank cards linked to 2021 looting found in cop's room News

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki Tribute to Tito Titus Mboweni
2024 Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive