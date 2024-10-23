Meet Generation Alpha: the future disrupters shaking up the world
How the under-14s are already going about setting the agenda, making big money and changing the future
23 October 2024 - 21:36
Move over Gen Z — there's a new crew in town, and they're making waves, many of them before hitting their teens. Generation Alpha, born from 2010 onwards, is the first group to grow up in a fully tech-immersed world, and they’re already redefining everything about the future. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.