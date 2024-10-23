Parents say demolition of Enyobeni tavern ‘too soon’
Some feel court order should be delayed until inquest into 2022 tragedy has been wrapped up
23 October 2024 - 13:59
The Buffalo City metro’s (BCM) court application to have the infamous Enyobeni tavern demolished has succeeded, with the court giving the owners three months to completely dismantle the structure where 21 youngsters died in June 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.