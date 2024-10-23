‘Ringleaders’ linked to assault on Bela Bela High teachers to be expelled
The Limpopo school was in the spotlight last week when video footage emerged showing the young teachers being attacked by pupils
23 October 2024 - 21:37
The five “ringleaders” linked to the recent assault of two teachers at Bela Bela High School will be expelled from the school once they finish writing their year-end exams...
