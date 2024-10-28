Dad has parental rights terminated after proving ex-wife cheated and he's not the father
'You are not obligated to maintain a child that is not yours,' says Cape High Court
28 October 2024 - 21:20
In a twist on the usual custody battles seen by the courts, a Cape Town man has — from outside the country — won a court order granting the termination of all his paternal rights and obligations and been allowed to petition home affairs to have his details removed from the child’s birth certificate. ..
