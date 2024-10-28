News

Dad has parental rights terminated after proving ex-wife cheated and he's not the father

'You are not obligated to maintain a child that is not yours,' says Cape High Court

28 October 2024 - 21:20
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

In a twist on the usual custody battles seen by the courts, a Cape Town man has — from outside the country — won a court order granting the termination of all his paternal rights and obligations and been allowed to petition home affairs to have his details removed from the child’s birth certificate. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Judge waives three-year sentence for single mom serial shoplifter News
  2. Sex, lies and videotape end up in court News
  3. Father could lose custody of children as he faces sentencing for spanking them South Africa
  4. Woman sentenced to jail after failing to give ex access to child is officially ... South Africa
  5. Hands off your abused wife’s government pension, judge tells dad News

Most read

  1. ‘I want to know why my child died,’ pleads grieving mom News
  2. Two of four men arrested for peddling illegal chemicals fined R2,000 each News
  3. Harrismith residents slam council response to disaster News
  4. Soweto tavern feud between ‘rich and educated’ vs ‘poor and uneducated’ ... News
  5. Vodacom can afford to pay Please Call Me inventor close to R10bn, Makate's ... News

Latest Videos

Health Beat 24 | Why does SA treat drug addiction as a criminal, rather than a ...
RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...