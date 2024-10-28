Displaced flood victims not holding their breath over 6 sites identified for rehousing
Residents will still live in their current accommodations while the city builds structures in Reservoir Hills, Klaarwater, Burlington Heights, Umkhomazi and Shallcross
28 October 2024 - 21:19
While eThekwini municipality say plans to relocate Durban families who have been living in Temporary Emergency Accommodation (TEA) since the April 2022 floods to permanent houses are closer to fruition, victims say seeing is believing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.