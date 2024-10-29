News

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel wants law prof Pierre de Vos to be prosecuted for retweeting child porn

When De Vos’ Twitter account retweeted a child pornography image two years ago, instead of reporting this to the police, he claimed he had been hacked

29 October 2024 - 16:08
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

When law professor Pierre de Vos' Twitter account retweeted a child pornography image two years ago, instead of reporting the tweet to the police, De Vos claimed he had been hacked and spent his time deleting other, older posts where he mocked people claiming their profiles had been hacked...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dad has parental rights terminated after proving ex-wife cheated and he's not ... News
  2. No reinstatement for axed teacher who ‘dragged mentally challenged pupil’, but ... News
  3. Government to step in to resolve impasse over 'private pool' below high water ... News
  4. ‘I want to know why my child died,’ pleads grieving mom News
  5. Anger, anguish and more questions as Soweto parents process news of cause of ... News

Latest Videos

Bolivia's Morales claims government plotted to kill him | REUTERS
Israel bans UN aid agency UNRWA from operating in the country | REUTERS