AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel wants law prof Pierre de Vos to be prosecuted for retweeting child porn
When De Vos’ Twitter account retweeted a child pornography image two years ago, instead of reporting this to the police, he claimed he had been hacked
29 October 2024 - 16:08
When law professor Pierre de Vos' Twitter account retweeted a child pornography image two years ago, instead of reporting the tweet to the police, De Vos claimed he had been hacked and spent his time deleting other, older posts where he mocked people claiming their profiles had been hacked...
