Godongwana may need to do more than just chart fiscal view for GNU
Investors and businesses want developments in energy, logistics and water infrastructure, but households and civil society call for relief from consistently high living costs
29 October 2024 - 21:16
When finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables the first medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) for the government of national unity on Wednesday, he will have to chart a course that is consistent with February’s budget speech...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.