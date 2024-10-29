News

Godongwana may need to do more than just chart fiscal view for GNU

Investors and businesses want developments in energy, logistics and water infrastructure, but households and civil society call for relief from consistently high living costs

29 October 2024 - 21:16
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

When finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables the first medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) for the government of national unity on Wednesday, he will have to chart a course that is consistent with February’s budget speech...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dad has parental rights terminated after proving ex-wife cheated and he's not ... News
  2. Government to step in to resolve impasse over 'private pool' below high water ... News
  3. No reinstatement for axed teacher who ‘dragged mentally challenged pupil’, but ... News
  4. AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel wants law prof Pierre de Vos to be prosecuted for ... News
  5. ‘I want to know why my child died,’ pleads grieving mom News

Latest Videos

Ronwen Williams Tribute | The Coaches Share Their Thoughts
RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...