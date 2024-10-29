News

Going walkabout to root out illicit cigarettes, weapons and immigrants

KZN police arrested more than 30 undocumented immigrants and a person in possession of an illegal gun as the crackdown on criminal activities continued ahead of the festive season

29 October 2024 - 18:59 By LWAZI HLANGU

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested more than 30 undocumented immigrants and a person in possession of an illegal gun, and confiscated illicit cigarettes in Durban as the crackdown on criminal activities continued ahead of the festive season...

