News

Jovial feasting, heavy gunfire and then five dead in Estcourt

Police believe the six men arrested are believed to be part of a major stock theft syndicate operating in KwaZulu-Natal

29 October 2024 - 21:15 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

A terrified KwaZulu-Natal man has described how a Sunday afternoon of traditional festivities at his home was marred by heavy gunfire which claimed five lives. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dad has parental rights terminated after proving ex-wife cheated and he's not ... News
  2. Government to step in to resolve impasse over 'private pool' below high water ... News
  3. No reinstatement for axed teacher who ‘dragged mentally challenged pupil’, but ... News
  4. AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel wants law prof Pierre de Vos to be prosecuted for ... News
  5. ‘I want to know why my child died,’ pleads grieving mom News

Latest Videos

Ronwen Williams Tribute | The Coaches Share Their Thoughts
RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...