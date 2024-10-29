Jovial feasting, heavy gunfire and then five dead in Estcourt
Police believe the six men arrested are believed to be part of a major stock theft syndicate operating in KwaZulu-Natal
29 October 2024 - 21:15
A terrified KwaZulu-Natal man has described how a Sunday afternoon of traditional festivities at his home was marred by heavy gunfire which claimed five lives. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.