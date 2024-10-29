Renewable energy industry shrugs off load-shedding respite
Removing unnecessary red tape to make SA more attractive for investors will accelerate the process, says deputy electricity and energy minister
29 October 2024 - 11:16
The renewable energy industry is growing rapidly despite the improved performance of Eskom’s generation fleet, which has enabled the utility to keep the lights on...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.