SRD grant system is ‘broken’, court hears
Civil society organisations argue that the regulations governing the SRD grant breach fundamental rights of the most vulnerable in society
29 October 2024 - 19:47
The system for providing the Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD grant) is “broken”, said counsel for the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and #PayTheGrants in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday...
