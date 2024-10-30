Battle between feuding Bantry Bay neighbours sparks private prosecution
'The scale tilts in her favour,' Appeal Court tells angry lawyer in war with neighbour
30 October 2024 - 21:15
A lengthy and ongoing feud between two neighbours in Cape Town’s upmarket Bantry Bay has landed in the Supreme Court of Appeal and may now be the subject of a private prosecution. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.