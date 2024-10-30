Budget 2024 | Government reduces exposure to SAA
The National Treasury says much work went into shrinking the amount government is liable for
30 October 2024 - 21:13
Government has drastically reduced its exposure to South African Airways (SAA) from R19.1bn to R91m and will no longer offer financial support to the airline...
