Budget 2024 | Government reduces exposure to SAA

The National Treasury says much work went into shrinking the amount government is liable for

30 October 2024 - 21:13
Caiphus Kgosana Editor: Business Times

Government has drastically reduced its exposure to South African Airways (SAA) from R19.1bn to R91m and will no longer offer financial support to the airline...

