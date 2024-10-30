National Treasury defends SRD grant in court, saying SA’s fiscal position is ‘extremely serious’
Looking at all the social grants provided by the state over the past 20 years, the progressive realisation of the right to social assistance was beyond dispute, says counsel for the Treasury
30 October 2024 - 19:54
South Africa has one of the highest fiscal spending on social protection of any developing or emerging market country in the world, the Pretoria high court heard on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.