LPC investigates attorney accused of raping minor he 'bought' from mother

Carel Benjamin Schoeman appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday along with the 38-year-old mother

31 October 2024 - 16:13

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) confirmed that it is investigating Carel Benjamin Schoeman, an attorney accused of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl he “bought” from her mother. ..

