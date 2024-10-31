Serial killing in SA: Station Strangler murders re-examined in documentary
Thirty years later, a Showmax original documentary investigates one of South Africa’s most notorious serial killers
31 October 2024 - 21:20
Between 1986 and 1994, the people of Mitchells Plain (https://www.sahistory.org.za/place/mitchells-plain-cape-flats) in Cape Town lived with a terrifying shadow over their lives. A killer was abducting young boys (https://specialprojects.news24.com/the-station-strangler/index.html), often close to railway stations, raping and murdering them. By early 1994, 22 bodies had been discovered across an extensive area of sand dunes...
