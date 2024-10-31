Shaune Mogaila’s deadly car crash: victims’ families appeal for help
One child must be buried while the other had to be treated in ICU
31 October 2024 - 21:20
Two families whose lives were shattered in an instant by a deadly car crash involving a soccer player in Thembisa are appealing for help from the public to bury one of their children and settle the ICU hospital bills of another...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.