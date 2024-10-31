'The evidence shows a teacher preying on children for his sexual needs,' education regulator finds
Kuruman teacher dismissed for getting teen boy drunk and performing oral sex on him
31 October 2024 - 21:20
A high school economics teacher accused of having oral sex with a 17-year-old pupil and inviting the boy back to his house the next day to watch porn, has been found guilty of misconduct, fired and his name entered in the Child Protection Register. ..
