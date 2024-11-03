Blocking off food and water supplies leads to arrests of hundreds of illegal miners
About 565 illegal miners had resurfaced from underground in Orkney by midday on Sunday as a result of starvation and dehydration
03 November 2024 - 17:35
Operation Vala Umgodi, which was launched in December last year to fight illegal mining, has seen 13,691 suspects arrested in the seven provinces that are hotspots for these activities. ..
