Blocking off food and water supplies leads to arrests of hundreds of illegal miners

About 565 illegal miners had resurfaced from underground in Orkney by midday on Sunday as a result of starvation and dehydration

03 November 2024 - 17:35
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

Operation Vala Umgodi, which was launched in December last year to fight illegal mining, has seen 13,691 suspects arrested in the seven provinces that are hotspots for these activities. ..

