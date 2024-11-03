Contempt charge for failing to rebuild torn down shacks to spec as ordered by court
Lawyer Trevor Ntaka has been leading the charge against the nine respondents since the nine shacks were torn down
03 November 2024 - 20:31
After failing to restore shacks they tore down in June after being instructed to do so, ANC councillor Phindani Thabiwe and former council member Molefe Selebu as well as seven other respondents including the Mogale City municipality, are facing contempt of court charges in the Johannesburg High Court...
