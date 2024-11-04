Better inspections instead of visits, pleads Alex father whose child died after eating poisonous snacks
MEC of finance and economic development visited the family to offer condolences on Monday
04 November 2024 - 18:35
The father of 10-year-old Lesedi Mulaudzi, who tragically died in Alexandra at the weekend after allegedly eating snacks with her mother and a sibling, is calling for increased inspections at local spaza shops...
