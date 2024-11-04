Murder-accused Heidelberg man with body in garden makes first appearance in additional murder case
Jaen-Lee Pyne was arrested again less than a week after being released on bail
04 November 2024 - 21:23
Jaen-Lee Pyne, a murder-accused man from Heidelberg, east of Johannesburg, who was rearrested while out on bail after a body was found buried in a shallow grave on a property where he previously lived, made a brief appearance in the Heidelberg magistrate’s court on Monday...
